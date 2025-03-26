© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Retired judge on concerns about an imbalance of power at the federal level

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 26, 2025 at 1:02 AM EDT
This stock photo shows a gavel and a depiction of the scales of justice.

12:00: Retired judge on concerns about an imbalance of power at the federal level

1:00: Reassessing assessments: the state of the local home assessment process

United States Chief Justice John Roberts recently took the extraordinary step of issuing a public statement to rebuke a sitting president. Roberts was responding to President Trump's calls to impeach a judge whose decisions he does not like. This week, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that Congress has the power to shut a court down; he said that extraordinary times could call for extraordinary measures. We discuss the moves to shift power to the executive, away from the courts. In studio:

  • Hon. Richard A. Dollinger, New York Court of Claims Judge (ret.)

Then in our second hour, late last week — after much public outcry — Brighton cancelled its town-wide property reassessment. As reported by WXXI News, the town could not accommodate hundreds of challenges raised by homeowners, with some residents seeing their home values double. Over in Gates this week, town leaders are holding two public information sessions about its reassessment process. In Henrietta, Town Supervisor Stephen Schultz has been answering homeowners' questions about assessments, the rise in home prices, and concerns about the shifting tax burden. Schultz says the assessment process as a whole needs to be changed. What questions or concerns do you have? This hour, we discuss how assessments work, property tax laws, and what homeowners need to know. Our guests:

  • Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News
  • Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News
  • Stephen Schultz, Henrietta town supervisor
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
