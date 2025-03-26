© 2025 WXXI News
Retired judge on concerns about an imbalance of power at the federal level

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 26, 2025 at 4:22 PM EDT
United States Chief Justice John Roberts recently took the extraordinary step of issuing a public statement to rebuke a sitting president.

Roberts was responding to President Trump's calls to impeach a judge whose decisions he does not like.

This week, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that Congress has the power to shut a court down; he said that extraordinary times could call for extraordinary measures.

We discuss the moves to shift power to the executive, away from the courts.

In studio:

  • Hon. Richard A. Dollinger, New York Court of Claims Judge (ret.)

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
