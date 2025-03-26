Retired judge on concerns about an imbalance of power at the federal level
United States Chief Justice John Roberts recently took the extraordinary step of issuing a public statement to rebuke a sitting president.
Roberts was responding to President Trump's calls to impeach a judge whose decisions he does not like.
This week, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that Congress has the power to shut a court down; he said that extraordinary times could call for extraordinary measures.
We discuss the moves to shift power to the executive, away from the courts.
In studio:
- Hon. Richard A. Dollinger, New York Court of Claims Judge (ret.)