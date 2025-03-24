© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Europe in times of strategic threat

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 24, 2025 at 12:52 AM EDT
12:00: Europe in times of strategic threat

This weekend, Trump administration officials disputed the idea that Vladimir Putin might want to conquer more than Ukraine. Trump envoy Steve Witkoff said that Putin is not a bad guy, and the Trump administration trusts Putin. Meanwhile, Trump has dismissed a security proposal for Ukraine that originated in the UK. Our guests discuss how the invasion of Ukraine is reshaping European defense alliances, as the Trump administration grows ever closer with Putin. Our guests:

  • Piotr Klodkowski, Ph.D., professor at the Centre for Comparative Studies of Civilizations at  Jagiellonian University in Kraków, Poland, and visiting professor at the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester
  • Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
