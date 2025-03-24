Europe in times of strategic threat
This weekend, Trump administration officials disputed the idea that Vladimir Putin might want to conquer more than Ukraine. Trump envoy Steve Witkoff said that Putin is not a bad guy, and the Trump administration trusts Putin. Meanwhile, Trump has dismissed a security proposal for Ukraine that originated in the UK. Our guests discuss how the invasion of Ukraine is reshaping European defense alliances, as the Trump administration grows ever closer with Putin. Our guests:
- Piotr Klodkowski, Ph.D., professor at the Centre for Comparative Studies of Civilizations at Jagiellonian University in Kraków, Poland, and visiting professor at the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester
- Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester