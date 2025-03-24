© 2025 WXXI News
Europe in times of strategic threat

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 24, 2025 at 6:05 PM EDT
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair and is wearing a light blue button-down shirt and navy cardigan sweater; a man at center is bald and is wearing glasses, a black turtleneck and black blazer; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a black button-down shirt.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI Newss
Randy Stone and Piotr Klodkowski on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 24, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

This weekend, Trump administration officials disputed the idea that Vladimir Putin might want to conquer more than Ukraine. Trump envoy Steve Witkoff said that Putin is not a bad guy, and the Trump administration trusts Putin.

Meanwhile, Trump has dismissed a security proposal for Ukraine that originated in the UK.

Our guests discuss how the invasion of Ukraine is reshaping European defense alliances, as the Trump administration grows ever closer with Putin.

Our guests:

  • Piotr Klodkowski, Ph.D., professor at the Centre for Comparative Studies of Civilizations at  Jagiellonian University in Kraków, Poland, and visiting professor at the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester
  • Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

