Europe in times of strategic threat

This weekend, Trump administration officials disputed the idea that Vladimir Putin might want to conquer more than Ukraine. Trump envoy Steve Witkoff said that Putin is not a bad guy, and the Trump administration trusts Putin.

Meanwhile, Trump has dismissed a security proposal for Ukraine that originated in the UK.

Our guests discuss how the invasion of Ukraine is reshaping European defense alliances, as the Trump administration grows ever closer with Putin.

