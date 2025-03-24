© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Why 'Severance' is a cultural phenomenon

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 24, 2025 at 6:36 PM EDT
"How far would your innie go for your outie?" If you're not watching the show "Severance," you might think that recent NPR headline is asking about belly buttons.

But fans of the show know the question refers to the different versions of the characters featured in it: the people they are at work and the people they are outside of work.

The show has taken the streaming landscape by storm. According to NPR, it's Apple TV+'s most-watched series globally, and the service has already ordered a third season. Plus, there's a New York State connection: parts of the show were filmed in Utica.

This hour, we discuss why the series has become so popular, if it's a worthwhile goal to separate your work life from your personal life, and what it would mean to scrub any negative memories or experiences from your life.

Our guests:

