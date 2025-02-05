12:00: The film "Spellbound" and how to help kids navigate emotions surrounding divorce

1:00: 150 years of art and community building at the Chautauqua Institution

A local clinical psychologist recently partnered with the creative forces behind a new animated movie for kids. JoAnne Pedro-Carroll has spent decades helping families navigate big transitions, including separation, divorce, and remarriage. As a consultant on "Spellbound," she assisted the filmmakers as they balanced authentic emotions surrounding separation and change with humor and entertainment in a magical kingdom. This hour, we're joined by Pedro-Carroll and "Spellbound" director Vicky Jenson to explore how to help children process emotions related to life transitions. Our guests:



JoAnne Pedro-Carroll, Ph.D., clinical psychologist, author, speaker, and consultant on "Spellbound"

Vicky Jenson, director of "Spellbound"

Then in our second hour, a new PBS documentary explores 150 years of one of the nation's most celebrated centers for art and culture — a center that's just two and a half hours from Rochester. The Chautauqua Institution is known for its commitment to diversity of thought, and also — sometimes — for controversy. In 2022, author Salman Rushdie was stabbed by an attacker who ran across the Institution's stage. In "Chautauqua at 150: Wynton Marsalis’ All Rise," leaders and guests of the Institution discuss the power of free speech, of artistic expression, and how they think we can transform differences into collective creativity. We preview the film* with our guests:



Christopher Farley, senior director of art programming and development at PBS

Debbie Grohman, clarinetist, administrative coordinator for the Greater Rochester Community of Churches, and fifth generation Chautauquan

Timothy Muffitt, artistic director of the Music School Festival at the Chautauqua Institution

Laura Savia, vice president of performing and visual arts at the Chautauqua Institution

*"Chautauqua at 150: Wynton Marsalis’ All Rise" airs on WXXI TV on February 11 at 10 p.m. It will will also be screened at the Little Theater on February 6 (with a Q&A to follow), but the event is sold out.

**Note: Connections is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

