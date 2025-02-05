150 years of art and community building at the Chautauqua Institution

WXXI News

A new PBS documentary explores 150 years of one of the nation's most celebrated centers for art and culture — a center that's just two and a half hours from Rochester.

The Chautauqua Institution is known for its commitment to diversity of thought, and also — sometimes — for controversy. In 2022, author Salman Rushdie was stabbed by an attacker who ran across the Institution's stage.

In "Chautauqua at 150: Wynton Marsalis’ All Rise," leaders and guests of the Institution discuss the power of free speech, of artistic expression, and how they think we can transform differences into collective creativity.

We preview the film* with our guests:



*"Chautauqua at 150: Wynton Marsalis’ All Rise" airs on WXXI TV on February 11 at 10 p.m. It will will also be screened at the Little Theater on February 6 (with a Q&A to follow), but the event is sold out.