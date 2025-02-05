The film "Spellbound" and how to help kids navigate emotions surrounding divorce

WXXI News

A local clinical psychologist recently partnered with the creative forces behind a new animated movie for kids.

JoAnne Pedro-Carroll has spent decades helping families navigate big transitions, including separation, divorce, and remarriage. As a consultant on the animated film "Spellbound," she assisted filmmakers as they balanced authentic emotions surrounding separation and change with humor and entertainment in a magical kingdom.

This hour, we're joined by Pedro-Carroll and "Spellbound" director Vicky Jenson to explore how to help children process emotions related to life transitions.

Our guests:

