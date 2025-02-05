The film "Spellbound" and how to help kids navigate emotions surrounding divorce
A local clinical psychologist recently partnered with the creative forces behind a new animated movie for kids.
JoAnne Pedro-Carroll has spent decades helping families navigate big transitions, including separation, divorce, and remarriage. As a consultant on the animated film "Spellbound," she assisted filmmakers as they balanced authentic emotions surrounding separation and change with humor and entertainment in a magical kingdom.
This hour, we're joined by Pedro-Carroll and "Spellbound" director Vicky Jenson to explore how to help children process emotions related to life transitions.
Our guests:
- JoAnne Pedro-Carroll, Ph.D., clinical psychologist, author, speaker, and consultant on "Spellbound"
- Vicky Jenson, director of "Spellbound"