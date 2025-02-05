© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

The film "Spellbound" and how to help kids navigate emotions surrounding divorce

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 5, 2025 at 2:47 PM EST
Two smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short brown hair and is wearing a blue shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey sweater.
1 of 2  — JoAnne Pedro-Carroll on "Connections"
JoAnne Pedro-Carroll on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, February 5, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A smiling woman with long dark blue hair is wearing a black leather jacket and several silver necklaces.
2 of 2  — Vicky Jenson
Vicky Jenson
Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

A local clinical psychologist recently partnered with the creative forces behind a new animated movie for kids.

JoAnne Pedro-Carroll has spent decades helping families navigate big transitions, including separation, divorce, and remarriage. As a consultant on the animated film "Spellbound," she assisted filmmakers as they balanced authentic emotions surrounding separation and change with humor and entertainment in a magical kingdom.

This hour, we're joined by Pedro-Carroll and "Spellbound" director Vicky Jenson to explore how to help children process emotions related to life transitions.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams