The legacy of President Jimmy Carter

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 7, 2025 at 9:31 AM EST
12:00: The legacy of President Jimmy Carter

1:00: RCSD Board President Camille Simmons on Leadership Rochester and how to train the next generation of leaders

President Jimmy Carter's reputation is generally understood to be: decent and humble public servant, if not a great president. Is that fair? Carter's one term was tumultuous, with worldwide inflation running up against a hostage crisis. Our guests offer perspective on Carter's legacy:

  • David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist and author
  • Michael Oberg, Ph.D., distinguished professor of history at SUNY Geneseo
  • Eric Hittinger, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Public Policy at RIT

Then in our second hour, the Rochester City School Board has elected a new president. Commissioner Camille Simmons takes over the leadership position from Cynthia Elliott. As it happens, we had already planned a conversation with Simmons about an upcoming leadership symposium. She talks about how she views her new position as board president, and she joins a panel to discuss how the symposium is designed to teach the next generation of Rochester leaders. Our guests:

  • Camille Simmons, president of the Rochester City School Board and executive director of Leadership Rochester
  • Ashley Cross, executive director of HOPE585
  • Molly McGowan, co-director of executive education at RIT
  • Natasha House, assistant director for diversity initiatives for career services at RIT
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.