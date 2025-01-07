The legacy of President Jimmy Carter
12:00: The legacy of President Jimmy Carter
1:00: RCSD Board President Camille Simmons on Leadership Rochester and how to train the next generation of leaders
President Jimmy Carter's reputation is generally understood to be: decent and humble public servant, if not a great president. Is that fair? Carter's one term was tumultuous, with worldwide inflation running up against a hostage crisis. Our guests offer perspective on Carter's legacy:
- David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist and author
- Michael Oberg, Ph.D., distinguished professor of history at SUNY Geneseo
- Eric Hittinger, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Public Policy at RIT
Then in our second hour, the Rochester City School Board has elected a new president. Commissioner Camille Simmons takes over the leadership position from Cynthia Elliott. As it happens, we had already planned a conversation with Simmons about an upcoming leadership symposium. She talks about how she views her new position as board president, and she joins a panel to discuss how the symposium is designed to teach the next generation of Rochester leaders. Our guests:
- Camille Simmons, president of the Rochester City School Board and executive director of Leadership Rochester
- Ashley Cross, executive director of HOPE585
- Molly McGowan, co-director of executive education at RIT
- Natasha House, assistant director for diversity initiatives for career services at RIT