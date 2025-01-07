12:00: The legacy of President Jimmy Carter

1:00: RCSD Board President Camille Simmons on Leadership Rochester and how to train the next generation of leaders

President Jimmy Carter's reputation is generally understood to be: decent and humble public servant, if not a great president. Is that fair? Carter's one term was tumultuous, with worldwide inflation running up against a hostage crisis. Our guests offer perspective on Carter's legacy:



David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist and author

Michael Oberg, Ph.D., distinguished professor of history at SUNY Geneseo

Eric Hittinger, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Public Policy at RIT

Then in our second hour, the Rochester City School Board has elected a new president. Commissioner Camille Simmons takes over the leadership position from Cynthia Elliott. As it happens, we had already planned a conversation with Simmons about an upcoming leadership symposium. She talks about how she views her new position as board president, and she joins a panel to discuss how the symposium is designed to teach the next generation of Rochester leaders. Our guests:

