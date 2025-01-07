The legacy of President Jimmy Carter

WXXI News

President Jimmy Carter's reputation is generally understood to be: decent and humble public servant, if not a great president. Is that fair?

Carter's one term was tumultuous, with worldwide inflation running up against a hostage crisis.

Our guests offer perspective on Carter's legacy:

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist and author

Michael Oberg, Ph.D., distinguished professor of history at SUNY Geneseo

Eric Hittinger, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Public Policy at RIT

*Notes:

