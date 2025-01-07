The legacy of President Jimmy Carter
President Jimmy Carter's reputation is generally understood to be: decent and humble public servant, if not a great president. Is that fair?
Carter's one term was tumultuous, with worldwide inflation running up against a hostage crisis.
Our guests offer perspective on Carter's legacy:
- David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist and author
- Michael Oberg, Ph.D., distinguished professor of history at SUNY Geneseo
- Eric Hittinger, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Public Policy at RIT
*Notes:
- To listen to President Carter's "malaise speech," click here.
- We will hold a second discussion remembering President Carter on Thursday, January 9, 2025, following NPR's coverage of funeral services for the president.