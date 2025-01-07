© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
The legacy of President Jimmy Carter

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 7, 2025 at 2:33 PM EST
President Jimmy Carter's reputation is generally understood to be: decent and humble public servant, if not a great president. Is that fair?

Carter's one term was tumultuous, with worldwide inflation running up against a hostage crisis.

Our guests offer perspective on Carter's legacy:

*Notes:

  • To listen to President Carter's "malaise speech," click here.
  • We will hold a second discussion remembering President Carter on Thursday, January 9, 2025, following NPR's coverage of funeral services for the president.
