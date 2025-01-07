Leadership Rochester and how to train the next generation of leaders
The Rochester City School Board has elected a new president. Commissioner Camille Simmons takes over the leadership position from Cynthia Elliott.
As it happens, we had already planned a conversation with Simmons about an upcoming leadership symposium. She talks about how she views her new position as board president, and she joins a panel to discuss how the symposium is designed to teach the next generation of Rochester leaders.
Our guests are all graduates of Leadership Rochester:
- Camille Simmons, president of the Rochester City School Board and executive director of Leadership Rochester
- Ashley Cross, Ed.D., executive director of HOPE585
- Molly McGowan, co-director of executive education at RIT
- Natasha House, assistant director for diversity initiatives for career services at RIT