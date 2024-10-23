Candidates for NYS Supreme Court; Ye Chun, author of “Straw Dogs of the Universe:" coming up on "Connections," 10/23/24

Felix/rawpixel.com / stock.adobe.com People voting.

12:00: Candidates for New York State Supreme Court's 7th Judicial District

1:00: Ye Chun, author of “Straw Dogs of the Universe”

Voters in eight local counties will see candidates for New York State Supreme Court on their ballots. Justices generally hear civil matters, such as divorce cases and those that involve large amounts of money. Four candidates are running for two seats in the 7th Judicial District. Justices serve 14-year terms. This hour, we sit down with the candidates to discuss their backgrounds and experience. Our guests*:



Erin Skinner, candidate for New York State Supreme Court's 7th Judicial District

John Bringewatt, candidate for New York State Supreme Court's 7th Judicial District

Stacey Romeo, candidate for New York State Supreme Court's 7th Judicial District

Ed White, candidate for New York State Supreme Court's 7th Judicial District

*Note: Candidates’ names are listed in the order they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections’ Certification of Candidates list.

Then in our second hour, we talk with author Ye Chun, whose book, “Straw Dogs of the Universe,” is the 2023 winner of the Kafka Prize at the University of Rochester. The award is given to an American female fiction writer each year. Ye’s novel is a multi-generational migration story about a Chinese family in the American West. We discuss the book, its themes, and what Ye wants readers to learn from the history lessons that informed it. Our guests:

