CITY's October "Lore" issue; the Swan Family of Restaurants story: coming up on "Connections," 10/4/24

Jacob Walsh / CITY Magazine

12:00: CITY's October "Lore" issue

1:00: The Swan Family of Restaurants story

From ghost hunting and tall tales to the state of area music venues and Rochester's "signature dish," the October issue of CITY Magazine is all about local lore. Join guest host Leah Stacy and the CITY team as they excavate the topics in this issue — plus, new CITY staffer Roberto Lagares joins the conversation to introduce himself and we talk Best Of 2024 Awards. In studio:



Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY

Jay Milton, producer for WXXI

Katie Epner, producer for WXXI

Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY

Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY

Then in our second hour, thirty years ago, Robin Banister operated an espresso bar in the atrium of Monroe Community College, where her son, Jon Swan, helped caffeinate the student masses. Today, Robin, Jon, and his sisters Paulina and Ashley own and operate Swan Family of Restaurants, a hospitality group that encompasses eight locations, including Swan Dive, Vern's, and Roux, as well as a catering company. Members of the Swan family join guest host Leah Stacy to discuss how the industry has changed, what projects are up next, and how they will continue the family legacy. Our guests:

