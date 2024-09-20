The challenge of bringing SIVs to the U.S.; climate activists on the presidential campaign: coming up on "Connections," 9/20/24

Keeping Our Promise Keeping Our Promise Logo

12:00: The reality and challenge of bringing more SIVs to the U.S.

1:00: Do climate activists feel heard in the presidential campaign?

Organizations like Keeping Our Promise have been working to bring Afghan workers who served the U.S. military to the United States on SIVs, or Special Immigrant Visas. The program is designed to reward the Afghan citizens who risked their lives to help the American military. But now the SIV program is facing mockery and criticism from Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance. The Ohio senator scoffed at the idea of bringing more Afghans to the USA, and claimed – without evidence – that some interpreters were trying to sabotage the American service members. We discuss the reality and the challenge of bringing in more SIVs. Our guests:



Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise

Abdul Hai*, Afghan native who came to the Rochester area on a Special Immigrant Visa

Sean Kellas, board member for Keeping Our Promise

Nicholas Stefanovic, veteran, and director of veteran services for Monroe County

*Note: This guest is using a pseudonym due to safety concerns for his family.

Then in the second hour, in the midst of a presidential campaign in which both candidates are touting their support for fracking and domestic energy production, Rochesterians are getting ready for another Climate March. The event is designed to draw attention to fossil fuel production and the climate crisis. Do they feel heard in this campaign? Our guests:

