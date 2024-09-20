© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

The challenge of bringing SIVs to the U.S.; climate activists on the presidential campaign: coming up on "Connections," 9/20/24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 20, 2024 at 9:27 AM EDT
Keeping Our Promise Logo
Keeping Our Promise
Keeping Our Promise Logo

12:00: The reality and challenge of bringing more SIVs to the U.S.

1:00: Do climate activists feel heard in the presidential campaign?

Organizations like Keeping Our Promise have been working to bring Afghan workers who served the U.S. military to the United States on SIVs, or Special Immigrant Visas. The program is designed to reward the Afghan citizens who risked their lives to help the American military. But now the SIV program is facing mockery and criticism from Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance. The Ohio senator scoffed at the idea of bringing more Afghans to the USA, and claimed – without evidence – that some interpreters were trying to sabotage the American service members. We discuss the reality and the challenge of bringing in more SIVs. Our guests:

  • Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise
  • Abdul Hai*, Afghan native who came to the Rochester area on a Special Immigrant Visa
  • Sean Kellas, board member for Keeping Our Promise
  • Nicholas Stefanovic, veteran, and director of veteran services for Monroe County

*Note: This guest is using a pseudonym due to safety concerns for his family.

Then in the second hour, in the midst of a presidential campaign in which both candidates are touting their support for fracking and domestic energy production, Rochesterians are getting ready for another Climate March. The event is designed to draw attention to fossil fuel production and the climate crisis. Do they feel heard in this campaign? Our guests:

  • Graham Hughes, director of policy and advocacy for the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region
  • Elena Perez, climate march organizer and student at the University of Rochester
  • Anuraag Kumar, climate march organizer and student at the University of Rochester
  • Allen Blair, volunteer with Citizens' Climate Lobby
