Coming up on "Connections:" Monday, July 1, 2024

12:00: Young Democrats on the state of the presidential race

1:00: Recent high school graduates on how their futures could be affected by AI

Five months ago, a panel of young Democrats defended President Biden as the best choice for Democrats in the 2024 Presidential election. How do young Dems feel after the recent debate? We discuss the state of the race, the idea of replacing the ticket, and the challenge with inspiring the youth vote. Our guests:



Justine Bartnick, local Democrat

Avi Presberg, president of the Monroe County Young Democrats

Nayeliz Santiago, deputy clerk for the Monroe County Legislature and vice president of the Monroe County Young Democrats

Mandy Zhang, rising sophomore at Harvard College

Then in our second hour, high school graduation celebrations abound. Amidst the typical festivities, graduating students are looking ahead to their job futures. What they see -- more than ever before -- is artificial intelligence. So how are they moving into adulthood, knowing that their plans could be disrupted by technology? What jobs are they confident in finding, now or in a matter of years? Are they more optimistic about their futures, or less? Our guests answer those questions and more. Our guests: