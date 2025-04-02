Cancer and nutrition are subjects of series at Rochester's Public Market

The proper diet can reduce the chances of getting illnesses like diabetes, hypertension and even cancer, according to health experts.

And three local health care institutions have partnered to bring a series of cancer awareness and nutrition education programs to the Rochester's Public Market for a second consecutive year.

The goal is to empower the community to make better food and lifestyle choices, they said.

“It's very important to know what we have in our diet,” said Iluminada Vilca, nutrition educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension, one of the partners. “And food is so important for creating a potential reduction in the risk of cancer.”

Fidelis Care and UR Wilmot Cancer Institute are also part of the effort.

On five Saturdays from now to September, the public will be able to participate in cooking demos, hear the latest in cancer research, and collect various resources and giveaways at the market.

Vilca said the overall message is understanding that we are what we eat.

“We, as a community, are trying to encourage everyone to know more about these tools that they can have to help themselves,” she said. “Let your food be your medicine. And your medicine be your food.”

The next public market expos will be April 26, June 8, Aug. 9, and Sept. 4.