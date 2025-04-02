Musk critics want New York State to get tough with Tesla

WXXI News

Before Elon Musk become a political lightning rod in the Trump White House, he was a political lightning rod in New York State politics — thanks to the state's massive investment in Musk's companies, particularly in the Buffalo area.

Now, years later, Tesla has fallen short of its promise to hire 3,200 workers and provide high-paying jobs to many of them. New York State is looking at options, and, as journalist Jimmy Vielkind reports, Governor Hochul's administration is considering reducing the jobs requirement, while extending the deal with Tesla.

Our guests discuss it:

