Musk critics want New York State to get tough with Tesla

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 2, 2025 at 3:33 PM EDT
Before Elon Musk become a political lightning rod in the Trump White House, he was a political lightning rod in New York State politics — thanks to the state's massive investment in Musk's companies, particularly in the Buffalo area.

Now, years later, Tesla has fallen short of its promise to hire 3,200 workers and provide high-paying jobs to many of them. New York State is looking at options, and, as journalist Jimmy Vielkind reports, Governor Hochul's administration is considering reducing the jobs requirement, while extending the deal with Tesla.

Our guests discuss it:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
