© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, April 5, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 5, 2024 at 11:06 AM EDT
Orange cover of the book, "Built from Fire" by Victor Luckerson

First hour: Journalist Victor Luckerson on his book, "Built from Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa's Greenwood District, America's Black Wall Street"

Second hour: Previewing Indigenous celebrations of the eclipse

Two 109-year-old women appeared in Oklahoma Supreme Court this week in their ongoing push for reparations. Lessie Benningfield Randle and Viola Ford Fletcher are the last two survivors of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre. Their lawsuit against the city was dismissed, but now the women are appealing it. The massacre was one of the worst acts of racist violence in U.S. history; an estimated 300 African Americans were killed in the Greenwood district. Journalist Victor Luckerson has taken a multi-generational look at that neighborhood since the massacre. In his book, “Built from Fire,” he explores the evolution of the area since 1921, including how it was affected by urban renewal, gentrification, and more. Luckerson is in Rochester as a guest of RIT, but first, he joins us on Connections. In studio:

  • Victor Luckerson, author of “Built from Fire: The Epic Story of Tulsa’s Greenwood District, America’s Black Wall Street”

Then in our second hour, how are Indigenous people marking Monday’s total solar eclipse? Indigenous scientists, educators, and artists are gathering at the University of Rochester on Sunday and Monday for lectures, storytelling, and cultural demonstrations. We preview the programs and discuss the significance of the eclipse for Indigenous people with our guests:

  • Jim Rock (Dakota), science educator and director of Indigenous programming for the Planetarium and Physics and Astronomy Department of Swenson College of Science and Engineering at the University of Minnesota-Duluth
  • Joel Helfrich, director of the Center for Local and Municipal History at SUNY Geneseo
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack