© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, February 12, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 12, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST
SHUTTERSTOCK

First hour: Monroe County Public Defender Julie Cianca

Second hour: What you need to know as we look ahead to spring planting season

Monroe County Public Defender Julie Cianca joins us to discuss bail reform, criminal justice, and the work her office does. Cianca came into the job during a particularly rancorous time in county government. Her advocates say she has brought stability to the office. This hour, she talks about what she thinks the public defender's office needs next. Our guest:

  • Julie Cianca, Monroe County Public Defender

Then in our second hour, horticulture experts say it’s never too early to start thinking about spring. This hour, we discuss what you need to know about getting your space ready for planting season, and what the unseasonably warm weather might mean for your projects. Our guests also discuss ways to transition parts of a lawn into a more natural habitat. Our guests:

  • Michael Warren Thomas, founder of Naturally Green FLX, educator, and former radio host
  • Marci Muller, horticulture team leader at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack