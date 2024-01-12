Testimony continues in driveway shooting trial

The fifth day of the trial of Kevin Monahan, who is accused of killing Kaylin Gillis by shooting at a car in his driveway, began Friday with testimony from the accused’s wife.

Monahan, 66, is facing second-degree murder charges. Prosecutors allege he shot at several vehicles that entered the driveway of his Hebron home on the night of April 15th. The case made national headlines and dominated local news. Judge Adam Michelini called 500 potential jurors, and after three days, 12 jurors and four alternates were seated.

The jurors heard opening arguments from the 1st Assistant District Attorney Chris Morris and defense attorney Art Frost Thursday before the prosecution began calling witnesses.

Morris questioned 9-1-1 operators who took numerous calls throughout the night of Gillis’ death. Jurors heard recordings of calls from Gillis’ friends after the 20-year-old from Schuylerville was shot and neighbors of Monahan who witnessed the shooting and Monahan once police entered his driveway.

Monahan could be heard laughing with the operator after she told him that police wanted to ask him about a supposed noise complaint, to which Monahan replied that he had been asleep since 8:30, and that maybe hunters in the woods behind his house had caused the noise.

Jinx Monahan, Monahan’s wife, also took the stand and described the events of the night leading to Kevin Monahan’s decisions to take to his porch armed with a shotgun.

Monahan’s testimony continued Friday morning and she reaffirmed that she did not remember whether her husband had told her that he fired his 20-gauge shotgun when he went outside to ward off the vehicles.

Monahan became emotional at the end of the prosecution’s examination, describing how she and her husband were handcuffed and taken into police custody that evening.

During defense attorney Frost’s examination, Jinx Monahan said she was petrified hiding in the back of her closet when her husband went outside.

She became emotional again describing how Monahan had comforted her after coming back inside following the gunshots.

Morris moved to treat Jinx Monahan as a hostile witness, citing the difference in her demeanor when speaking to him versus Frost. She failed to recall several details when under direct examination with him, but gave expansive explanations to Frost when being cross-examined.

Morris also said that she had refused to meet with prosecutors before the trial on advice from her attorney.

Judge Michelini approved the motion after Frost refused to answer whether he had met with Monahan before the trial, saying that her grand jury testimony had been inconsistent and confusing, and that her trial testimony expanded greatly on what she had already said on record overwhelmingly in support of the defense’s case.

The prosecution also called multiple first responders to the stand to testify on the care they gave to Gillis in her final moments. Morris displayed graphic images of Gillis’ body, and questioned paramedics on what protocols they followed leading to their pronunciation of her death.

Also called to the stand was Washington County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Corbet Sullivan, who began to outline the interactions between law enforcement and Monahan that night.