Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 2, 2023

First hour: Author Candacy Taylor on her book, "Overground Railroad"

Second hour: Should we limit the number of new clothing items we purchase each year?

More than half a century ago, when Black Americans wanted to travel for business or pleasure, a remarkable amount of planning was involved. Families just couldn’t pack up the car and go; they sometimes spent weeks mapping out where it was safe to stop, eat, and get gas while traveling through segregated and hostile cities and states. How did they know where they’d be welcome? The Green Book – a so-called travel guide for Black Americans – provided answers. In her book, “Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America,” author Candacy Taylor explores the history and impact of the Green Book. Published from 1936-1967, editions of the book listed lodging, restaurants, fuel stations, theaters, and nightclubs that were safe for Black travelers to visit. Taylor’s book also details how Jim Crow laws and racist policies shaped American communities today. She’s the keynote speaker at this year’s Susan B. Anthony Birthday Celebration. Taylor joins us for the hour to discuss her work, what we can learn from the history of the Green Book, and how those lessons apply to present and future America. Our guests:



Candacy Taylor, author of “Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America”

Deborah Hughes, executive director of the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House

Then in our second hour, how many new items of clothing do you purchase each year? For many shoppers, it’s not a question they’ve pondered, but should it be? Last summer, a website known for publishing misinformation claimed the World Economic Forum declared that fashion would be abolished by 2030 and that humans will wear uniforms. The Associated Press, Reuters, and other sources all quickly called out the false claims. The information was linked to a 2019 report co-authored by other groups, which suggested that carbon emissions could be reduced if people limit new clothing items each year. It said that eight pieces per person per year by 2030 would be a “progressive target,” and three pieces would be “aggressive.” Would you limit your new purchases? This hour, we explore how fashion contributes to carbon emissions, and we discuss what the industry and individuals can do to mitigate climate change. Our guests: