Coming up on Connections: Monday, November 13, 2023

Racien Nowak / Provided Tamir Kalifa. (Photo by Racien Nowak)

First hour: Discussing the impact of storytelling through photojournalism

Second hour: How the Neighborhood Collaborative Project is providing Rochestarians with essential services

What does it mean for a photojournalist to “work from the heart?” In recent years, Tamir Kalifa’s work documenting the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas; wildfires in Hawaii; and now the war in the Middle East, has landed on the front pages of national publications. Kalifa is known for taking an emotional approach to documentary photography, and photojournalism professors at RIT say he is the kind of role model they want their students to have as they guide them as people and journalists. Kalifa is in Rochester for a presentation at RIT, but first, he joins us on Connections. We also talk with Kimberly Mata-Rubio, a former journalist and recent mayoral candidate whose daughter, Lexi, was killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting. Our guests:



Tamir Kalifa, photojournalist

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, mother, former journalist, and recent Uvalde mayoral candidate

Then in our second hour, we discuss an outreach project that is bringing essential services to different Rochester neighborhoods. The Neighborhood Collaborative Project (NCP) extends food, health care, and wraparound services to people in need. The leaders of the agencies making it possible say the NCP has had a meaningful and immediate impact on the people it serves. This hour, we explore how it works and what we can learn from it in addressing anti-poverty efforts. Our guests: