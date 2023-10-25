Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

First hour: Candidates for Monroe County Legislature in Districts 3 and 9

Second hour: N.K. Jemisin, author of "The City We Became"

We continue our series of conversations with candidates for County Legislature. In our first half hour, we sit down with Marvin Stepherson, who is running in District 3. In our second half hour, we talk with Mel Callan, who is running in District 9. We discuss their platforms and priorities for the county, and they answer our questions and yours. In studio:



Marvin Stepherson, candidate for County Legislature, District 3

Mel Callan, candidate for County Legislature, District 9

*Note: Both Stepherson and Callan’s opponents did not respond to invitations to join the program.

Then in our second hour, “the most celebrated science fiction and fantasy writer of her generation” will be in Rochester on Thursday. The New York Times lauds N.K. Jemisin as a fantasy master. Her book, “The City We Became,” is this year’s pick for Rochester Reads. The annual event encourages people across the region to read the same book and discuss it with fellow lovers of literature. This hour, we discuss how you can get involved and we hear from the author, who joined WXXI Classical music director and host Mona Seghatoleslami (a big Jemisin fan!) in a pre-recorded conversation about her work. Our guests:

