Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, September 15, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 15, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT
RCSD logo

First hour: Discussing the RCSD's Comprehensive School Reconfiguration Plan

Second hour: 100 years of the Eastman School of Music

The Rochester City School District is considering a reconfiguration plan that would close five school buildings and about a dozen schools next year. RCSD Superintendent Carmine Peluso presented the proposal to the school board Tuesday night, citing a decline in enrollment, building conditions, and school performance as factors in the decision. The board will vote on the plan next month. This hour, we discuss the proposal and what it would mean for the district, teachers, students, and families. Our guests:

  • Carmine Peluso, superintendent of the Rochester City School District
  • Cynthia Elliott, president of the Rochester City School Board

Then in our second hour, how does a music school grow and adapt to a changing world over a century? It’s a question we explore with our guests, who discuss 100 years of the Eastman School of Music. Its story began with philanthropist George Eastman’s vision for a school dedicated to musicianship. Today, it stands as one of the top music schools in the world. This hour, we discuss its history, what an inclusive campus community looks like, and we preview a new documentary, “Eastman at 100: A Centennial Celebration.” Our guests:

  • Jamal Rossi, Joan and Martin Messinger Dean and professor of woodwinds at the Eastman School of Music, and director of the Howard Hanson Institute for American Music
  • Vince Lenti, professor emeritus of piano at the Eastman School of Music, and Eastman School historian
  • Jason Milton, senior content producer at WXXI, and producer of “Eastman at 100: A Centennial Celebration”
  • Timothy Long, associate professor and artistic and music director of opera at the Eastman School of Music, and artistic director of the Eastman Opera Theatre
  • Crystal Sellers Battle, DMA, associate dean of Equity and Inclusion at the Eastman School of Music
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
