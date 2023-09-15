Coming up on Connections: Friday, September 15, 2023

First hour: Discussing the RCSD's Comprehensive School Reconfiguration Plan

Second hour: 100 years of the Eastman School of Music

The Rochester City School District is considering a reconfiguration plan that would close five school buildings and about a dozen schools next year. RCSD Superintendent Carmine Peluso presented the proposal to the school board Tuesday night, citing a decline in enrollment, building conditions, and school performance as factors in the decision. The board will vote on the plan next month. This hour, we discuss the proposal and what it would mean for the district, teachers, students, and families. Our guests:



Carmine Peluso, superintendent of the Rochester City School District

Cynthia Elliott, president of the Rochester City School Board

Then in our second hour, how does a music school grow and adapt to a changing world over a century? It’s a question we explore with our guests, who discuss 100 years of the Eastman School of Music. Its story began with philanthropist George Eastman’s vision for a school dedicated to musicianship. Today, it stands as one of the top music schools in the world. This hour, we discuss its history, what an inclusive campus community looks like, and we preview a new documentary, “Eastman at 100: A Centennial Celebration.” Our guests: