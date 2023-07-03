Coming up on Connections: Monday, July 3, 2023

First hour: How to break the cycle of structural and systemic racism in the suburbs, through a faith-based lens

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - How to address the so-called "Kia Boys" crime trend

Two leaders in Pittsford are sharing their ideas for how to break the cycle of structural and systemic racism in the suburbs. Former Pittsford Town Council member Kevin Beckford, and the newly installed pastor of United Church of Pittsford, Rev. J.D. Jackson, Jr., say anti-racist efforts taken through a faith-based lens have largely been limited to prayer and internal dialogue. So what are tangible and action-oriented steps? They discuss their recommendations. Our guests:



Kevin Beckford, anti-racism and equity strategist, and former member of the Pittsford Town Board

Rev. J.D. Jackson, Jr., pastor of United Church of Pittsford

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast. We discuss the so-called “Kia Boys” crime trend that has come to Rochester. Generally initiated by teenagers, it refers to people stealing Kias or Hyundais and crashing them into storefronts, mailboxes, and other property. Other drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists have been targeted. The trend gained steam through a TikTok challenge and has been an issue in cities across the nation. We talk about what is behind the trend and what might work to change it. Our guests: