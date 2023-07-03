© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, July 3, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT
Cross on top of a church
Stan Rohrer
/
iStockphoto.com
Faith-based groups that share health-care expenses struggle with the question of how much of the burden to share.

First hour: How to break the cycle of structural and systemic racism in the suburbs, through a faith-based lens

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - How to address the so-called "Kia Boys" crime trend

Two leaders in Pittsford are sharing their ideas for how to break the cycle of structural and systemic racism in the suburbs. Former Pittsford Town Council member Kevin Beckford, and the newly installed pastor of United Church of Pittsford, Rev. J.D. Jackson, Jr., say anti-racist efforts taken through a faith-based lens have largely been limited to prayer and internal dialogue. So what are tangible and action-oriented steps? They discuss their recommendations. Our guests:

  • Kevin Beckford, anti-racism and equity strategist, and former member of the Pittsford Town Board
  • Rev. J.D. Jackson, Jr., pastor of United Church of Pittsford

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast. We discuss the so-called “Kia Boys” crime trend that has come to Rochester. Generally initiated by teenagers, it refers to people stealing Kias or Hyundais and crashing them into storefronts, mailboxes, and other property. Other drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists have been targeted. The trend gained steam through a TikTok challenge and has been an issue in cities across the nation. We talk about what is behind the trend and what might work to change it. Our guests:

  • Justin Morris, founder and CEO of Untrapped Ministries Gun Violence Prevention and Community Empowerment Organization 
  • John Love, president of Bob Johnson Auto Group
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
