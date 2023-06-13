© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 13, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT
"Vote Here" sign

First hour: Primary candidates for Rochester City School Board, part one

Second hour: Assemblymember Sarah Clark on the state budget

What are some of the biggest issues facing the Rochester City School District? It’s a question we address with all of the candidates running in this month’s primary election for Rochester City School Board. Seven candidates are vying for four designated Democratic ballot lines in the general election. This hour, we hear from the first group of candidates.* Our guests:

  • Maria Cruz
  • Jacqueline Griffin
  • Isaiah Santiago

*The second group of candidates will join us on Thursday at noon.
Then in our second hour, we talk with Assemblymember Sarah Clark about New York’s 2023-2024 budget. It’s part of our series of conversations with local state representatives on this subject. We discuss childcare, bail reform, housing, and more. Our guest:

  • Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136
