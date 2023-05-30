Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

First hour: Special rebroadcast - Joshua Faber on surviving a school shooting

Second hour: Discussing the latest installment of the "In This Moment" chap book series honoring local Black leaders

In our first hour, we bring you a special rebroadcast. On the RIT campus, students know Joshua Faber as the head of the School of Mathematical Sciences. They might not know that he is a survivor of a mass school shooting in 1992. Faber was one of six people shot at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Massachusetts. He was just 17 years old at the time. Faber has written about gun violence and American policy in the years since. He joins us to talk about the proliferation of school shootings. Our guest:



Joshua Faber, head of RIT’s School of Mathematical Sciences, and survivor of a mass school shooting in Massachusetts

*Note: The conversation originally scheduled with Rochester City School Board President Cynthia Elliott and Vice President Beatriz LeBron had to be cancelled due to illness. The discussion will be rescheduled for a later date.

Then in our second hour, we talk to the team behind “In This Moment 2: Revolution Reckoning Reparation.” The project is the latest in the “In This Moment” chap book series, which honors and elevates the contributions of local Black leaders. Published by Visual Studies Workshop Press and featuring the work of local Black writers and photographers, each essay highlights the story and contributions of a local leader. This hour, we talk with some of those leaders, as well as the writers and photographers who captured their stories. Our guests:

