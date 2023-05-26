Coming up on Connections: Friday, May 26, 2023

First hour: Assemblymember Josh Jensen on the state budget

Second hour: Richard Rothstein and Leah Rothstein on their book, "Just Action: Creating a Movement That Can End Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law"

We sit down with Assemblymember Josh Jensen to discuss New York’s 2023-2024 budget. It’s the latest in our series of conversations with local state lawmakers about the budget. We hear Assemblymember Jensen’s perspective on a number issues, including bail form, housing, childcare, and more. Our guest:



Assemblymember Josh Jensen, District 134

Then in our second hour, we’re joined by Richard Rothstein and Leah Rothstein, co-authors of “Just Action: Creating a Movement That Can End Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law.”

In Richard Rothstein’s first book, “The Color of Law,” he explained how government created segregation in housing. In the new book, Richard and Leah describe how that segregation can be undone. They will be guests of the PathStone Foundation on June 5, but first, they join us on Connections. Our guests:

