Coming up on Connections: Friday, May 12, 2023

First hour: Assemblymember Harry Bronson on the state budget

Second hour: New NYSUT president Melinda Person

From bail reform to housing to climate action, there's a lot to discuss regarding New York State's budget. The budget for 2023-2024 passed last week. This hour, we sit down with Assemblymember Harry Bronson, chair of the Committee on Economic Development, to discuss his take on the new budget measures. This is the first in a series of conversations about the budget with local state representatives. Our guest:



Assemblymember Harry Bronson, District 138

Then in our second hour, New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) has a new president. Melinda Person began her career as an elementary and childhood education teacher and has spent more than 20 years advancing education policy. She has also worked for the New York State Assembly. This hour, we talk with Person about her background and her priorities for her new role and for NYSUT. We're also joined by representatives of local teachers' unions who weigh in on various issues affecting educators. Our guests: