Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, May 8, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 8, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT
Doctor leaning head against glass pane

First hour: Addressing physician burnout

Second hour: David Harman, retiring music director of the Penfield Symphony Orchestra

How common is physician burnout? In September of last year, the New York Times reported that nearly two-thirds of doctors were experiencing at least one symptom of burnout. The data came from a nationwide survey of doctors over ten years. Experts say the numbers have reached alarming levels. How can medical professional learn skills or access resources with the goal of preventing burnout? An upcoming symposium will address that question. We preview the event with our guests:

  • Michael Privitera, M.D., professor emeritus at the University of Rochester Medical Center, past chair of the MSSNY Task Force on Physician Stress and Burnout, and faculty member at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement: Workplace Change Collaborative. 
  • Mathew Devine, D.O., family medicine specialist at Rochester Regional Health, regional dean for the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, former president of the Monroe County Medical Society, and former medical director of the Accountable Health Partners ACO and of Highland Family Medicine

Then in our second hour, longtime Penfield Symphony Orchestra music director David Harman is retiring. He has conducted numerous orchestras across the community and has a storied career. We talk with him about his work, about the state of classical music and orchestras in 2023, and more. Our guests:

  • David Harman, retiring music director of the Penfield Symphony Orchestra
  • Alan Lowne, co-president of the Penfield Symphony Orchestra
  • Carole Lowne, co-president of the Penfield Symphony Orchestra
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
