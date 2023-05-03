© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 3, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT
First hour: Discussing King Charles III's coronation and what's next for the monarchy

Second hour: What is the difference between generative AI and general AI?

It has been 70 years since the last time Britain crowned a new king or queen. On Saturday, people around the world will witness the coronation of King Charles III. The occasion marks a new era for the monarchy. What does it mean for the UK and the rest of the world? Our guests discuss it:

  • Colin Coffey, Brit living in Rochester
  • Susan Orr, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Political Science at SUNY Brockport, who is originally from Manchester, England

Then in our second hour, what is the difference between generative artificial intelligence and general artificial intelligence? Our guest takes us through what AI is already capable of doing, and what that means for workers. For the moment, companies are trying to use AI to make their work more efficient. How long until we see measurable job loss? Is there a way around that? Our guest takes us through the fast-moving landscape:

  • Max Irwin, founder of Max.IO, an AI product development company
