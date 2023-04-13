© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, April 13, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 13, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT
First hour: Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters

Second hour: Is it okay to like "good art" by "bad people?"

The Town of Irondequoit has a new police chief. Chief Scott Peters started the job in January. He has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, including 27 years with the Rochester Police Department. This hour, we sit down with Peters to discuss his goals for the department, the state of police/community relations in 2023, police reform, and more. Our guest:

  • Scott Peters, Irondequoit Police Chief

Then in our second hour, is it okay to like “good art” by “bad people?” It’s a question posed by Judith Shulevitz, writing for the Atlantic this month. More than five years after the start of the #MeToo movement, Shulevitz reexamines how we treat art that was created by people who did bad deeds. Our guests discuss it:

  • Brenda Tremblay, host and producer for WXXI’s Classical 91.5 FM
  • Chris Thompson, engineer, comedian, and activist
  • Daniel Kushner, arts editor of CITY Magazine
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
