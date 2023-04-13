Coming up on Connections: Thursday, April 13, 2023

First hour: Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters

Second hour: Is it okay to like "good art" by "bad people?"

The Town of Irondequoit has a new police chief. Chief Scott Peters started the job in January. He has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, including 27 years with the Rochester Police Department. This hour, we sit down with Peters to discuss his goals for the department, the state of police/community relations in 2023, police reform, and more. Our guest:



Scott Peters, Irondequoit Police Chief

Then in our second hour, is it okay to like “good art” by “bad people?” It’s a question posed by Judith Shulevitz, writing for the Atlantic this month. More than five years after the start of the #MeToo movement, Shulevitz reexamines how we treat art that was created by people who did bad deeds. Our guests discuss it: