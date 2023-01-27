Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 27, 2023

First hour: Discussing Governor Hochul's proposal to address New York State's housing crisis

Second hour: How can Monroe County provide better access to broadband for all residents?

What is the most effective way to address New York State's housing crisis? During her State of the State address on January 1, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a proposal to build 800,000 new homes over the next ten years. The New York Housing Compact would require communities across the state to meet new home construction targets. The proposal also includes incentives to build and rehabilitate housing, as well as support for renters and homeowners. This hour, we discuss the proposal, the potential impact, and some of the pushback with our guests:



Brian Sharp, business and development reporter for WXXI News

Bret Garwood, CEO of Home Leasing, and chairman of the board for the New York State Association for Affordable Housing

Jolie Milstein, president and CEO of the New York State Association for Affordable Housing

James Lloyd, director of policy for the New York State Association for Affordable Housing

Then in our second hour, Monroe County will set aside $20 million in federal American Rescue funds to provide affordable, high-speed broadband access to all parts of the county. A new study shows that, contrary to FCC data, there are pockets of the county in much worse broadband shape. Those pockets include parts of the City of Rochester, along with rural areas like Wheatland. The study included a survey finding that a strong majority in the county support using taxpayer money for providing better access. But how that happens is still a question, and we discuss what this blueprint means. Our guests: