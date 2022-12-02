Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 2, 2022

First hour: Former white supremacist Christian Picciolini on disengaging from extremist movements

Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 10

We talk with a former neo-Nazi about his work helping people disengage from hate groups. Christian Picciolini was 14 years old when he joined a white supremacist group. He left it eight years later after he began to question its ideology. As NPR reports, "He remembers a specific incident in which he was beating a young black man. His eyes locked with his victim, and he felt a surprising empathy. It was a turning point." Picciolini has founded an organization called "Life After Hate," which helps members of hate groups disengage from extremist movements. He will be in Rochester as a guest of Monroe Community College next week, but first, he joins us on Connections. Our guest:



Christian Picciolini, founder of "Life After Hate," and author of several books, including "Breaking Hate: Confronting the New Culture of Extremism"

Then in our second hour, it's this year's final monthly spotlight on people and organizations making positive change in the community. This hour's group of do-gooders includes: