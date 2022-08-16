© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 16, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT
Young children enjoy their time in the playroom.
Rawpixel.com
/
stock.adobe.com
New legislation introduced Wednesday could be the first step toward realizing the goal of universal child care in New York state.

First hour: Discussing the impact of child care program closures in New York State

Second hour: Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?

More than 3,500 child care programs closed in New York State between January 2020 and July 2022, leaving thousands of kids unable to access the care they need. This is according to a new report from The Children's Agenda. How does this affect families in our area? And what can be done to address the issue? We discuss it with our guests:

  • Pete Nabozny, policy director at The Children's Agenda
  • Armett Barnes, owner of Armett's Care and Share Family Daycare in Irondequoit
  • Qutisha Britt, local mother

Then in our second hour, it has been five years since the team at Abundance Food co-op opened up shop. Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester as they expected? We talk about the state of food access in Rochester. Our guests:

  • Brandon Kane, interim general manager of Abundance Food Co-op
  • Max Gianniny, president of the Abundance Board of Directors
