Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, June 9, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 9, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
Headshots of Assemblymembers Harry Bronson and Josh Jensen
Provided
Assemblymember Harry Bronson and Assemblymember Josh Jensen

First hour: Assemblymember Harry Bronson and Assemblymember Josh Jensen on the state budget and other recent news

Second hour: Candidates for Rochester City Court Judge

We continue our series of conversations with local state lawmakers about the state budget and other news. This hour, we're joined by Assemblymembers Harry Bronson and Josh Jensen. They sit down together to discuss issues related to child care funding, health care, cannabis legislation, criminal justice reforms, public safety, abortion rights, recent mass shootings, and more. Our guests:

  • Assemblymember Harry Bronson, District 138
  • Assemblymember Josh Jensen, District 134

Then in our second hour, we sit down with the candidates for Rochester City Court Judge. There are four candidates running for two seats in the upcoming Democratic primary. We talk to all four about their priorities for office, about the state of criminal justice, and more. Our guests:

  • Jacquelyn Grippe
  • Latoya Lee
  • Constance Patterson
  • Van White
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
