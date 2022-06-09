Coming up on Connections: Thursday, June 9, 2022

First hour: Assemblymember Harry Bronson and Assemblymember Josh Jensen on the state budget and other recent news

Second hour: Candidates for Rochester City Court Judge

We continue our series of conversations with local state lawmakers about the state budget and other news. This hour, we're joined by Assemblymembers Harry Bronson and Josh Jensen. They sit down together to discuss issues related to child care funding, health care, cannabis legislation, criminal justice reforms, public safety, abortion rights, recent mass shootings, and more. Our guests:



Assemblymember Harry Bronson, District 138

Assemblymember Josh Jensen, District 134

Then in our second hour, we sit down with the candidates for Rochester City Court Judge. There are four candidates running for two seats in the upcoming Democratic primary. We talk to all four about their priorities for office, about the state of criminal justice, and more. Our guests: