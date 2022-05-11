Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

First hour: Students and parents discuss culturally-sensitive curricula following SOTA slavery lesson

Second hour: At what age should children get smartphones?

A teacher at School of the Arts (SOTA) is under investigation after his social studies lesson went viral. Students and parents say Patrick Rausch had students pick cotton seeds as part of a lesson about slavery. Rausch is white and most of his students are children of color. WXXI's Noelle Evans reported on the incident. The story comes at a time of heightened national debate about how U.S. racial history should be taught in schools. What does culturally-sensitive curricula look like? Our guests discuss it:



Vialma Ramos-O'Neal, parent of a School of the Arts student

Jahmiere O'Neal, student at School of the Arts

Precious Tross, parent of a School of the Arts student

Jeremy Smith, site director for the Freedom Scholars Learning Center, Inc.

*A representative of the Rochester City School District told WXXI News that the district cannot comment on this story due to an open investigation of the incident.

Then in our second hour, a campaign called "Wait Until 8th" encourages parents and caregivers to wait until their children are in eighth grade to give them smartphones. Experts say social media's effects on tweens and teens contribute to anxiety and depression. This hour, we're joined by experts who weigh in on smartphone and social media use, and about screen time recommendations for kids. Our guests:

