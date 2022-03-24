© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 24, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 24, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT

First hour: Previewing the documentary, "Holy Heist"

Second hour: Discussing how art can raise awareness of political and social issues

A new documentary titled "Holy Heist" tells the story of the Brinks robbery, which took place in Rochester in 1993. Journalist Gary Craig's book, "Seven Million," is the foundation for the new film, which will be screened Thursday night at the Little Theatre as part of the One Take Documentary series. This hour, we talk with Craig and director Sebastian Mlynarski about their work telling the story of the heist. Our guests:

  • Gary Craig, reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle, and author of "Seven Million"
  • Sebastian Mlynarski, director of "Holy Heist"

Then in our second hour, we preview Rochester Contemporary Art Center's annual 6x6 program. This year's theme focuses on understanding what war and conflict leave behind, specifically, in Puerto Rico. There are parts of Vieques and Culebra that are still contaminated and unsafe after military occupation. We discuss the situation and how art can raise awareness of political and social issues with our guests:

  • Bleu Cease, curator and executive director of Rochester Contemporary Arts Center 
  • Marie Cruz Soto, clinical associate professor at NYU whose research focuses on how militarized colonialism has shaped Vieques, Puerto Rico 
  • Henry Padrón-Morales, poet, musician, educator, and co-owner of Hipocampo Children's Books 
  • Luz Rivera-Cantrell, president of Fundación de Culebra 
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
