Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 24, 2022

First hour: Previewing the documentary, "Holy Heist"

Second hour: Discussing how art can raise awareness of political and social issues

A new documentary titled "Holy Heist" tells the story of the Brinks robbery, which took place in Rochester in 1993. Journalist Gary Craig's book, "Seven Million," is the foundation for the new film, which will be screened Thursday night at the Little Theatre as part of the One Take Documentary series. This hour, we talk with Craig and director Sebastian Mlynarski about their work telling the story of the heist. Our guests:



Gary Craig, reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle, and author of "Seven Million"

Sebastian Mlynarski, director of "Holy Heist"

Then in our second hour, we preview Rochester Contemporary Art Center's annual 6x6 program. This year's theme focuses on understanding what war and conflict leave behind, specifically, in Puerto Rico. There are parts of Vieques and Culebra that are still contaminated and unsafe after military occupation. We discuss the situation and how art can raise awareness of political and social issues with our guests: