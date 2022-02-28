© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, February 28, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published February 28, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST
First hour: Can you sue white supremacy?

Second hour: Michelle Daniels and Khadija Yawn on their efforts to uplift the Rochester community

Can you sue white supremacy? Last fall, an organization called Integrity First for America took some of the country's most notorious neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and hate groups to court, focused on the Charlottesville hate march of 2017. Their legal victories included millions of dollars in damages, and attorneys for the organization say it was a landmark court case that demonstrated the law's ability to hold extremists accountable for violence. This week, several local organizations are uniting to bring Integrity First to Rochester for a conversation about how the law provides opportunities to target hate. Our guests:

  • Karen Elam, director of the Levine Center to End Hate
  • Rabbi Alan Katz, interim executive director of the Konar Center for Tolerance and Jewish Studies at Nazareth College
  • Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America
  • Don Thompson, managing partner at Easton Thompson Kasperek Shiffrin LLC

Then in our second hour, local philanthropist Michelle Daniels has spent years giving back to the community. From organizing COVID-19 relief efforts, to supporting Rochester's children, to uplifting the legacy of Frederick and Anna Murray Douglass, she has made it her mission to help strengthen people and places in Rochester. Last year, Daniels was recognized for her work when the New York State Senate named her a New York State Woman of Distinction. This hour, we talk with Daniels about her work and her new foundation, and we hear from Khadija Yawn, a fellow changemaker who, like Daniels, is making a positive impact in the community. Our guests:

  • Michelle Daniels, executive director of the Daniels Democracy Community Foundation
  • Khadija Yawn, founder of Roc Royal LLC and the 585 Dream Project
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
