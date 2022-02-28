Coming up on Connections: Monday, February 28, 2022

First hour: Can you sue white supremacy?

Second hour: Michelle Daniels and Khadija Yawn on their efforts to uplift the Rochester community

Can you sue white supremacy? Last fall, an organization called Integrity First for America took some of the country's most notorious neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and hate groups to court, focused on the Charlottesville hate march of 2017. Their legal victories included millions of dollars in damages, and attorneys for the organization say it was a landmark court case that demonstrated the law's ability to hold extremists accountable for violence. This week, several local organizations are uniting to bring Integrity First to Rochester for a conversation about how the law provides opportunities to target hate. Our guests:



Karen Elam, director of the Levine Center to End Hate

Rabbi Alan Katz, interim executive director of the Konar Center for Tolerance and Jewish Studies at Nazareth College

Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America

Don Thompson, managing partner at Easton Thompson Kasperek Shiffrin LLC

Then in our second hour, local philanthropist Michelle Daniels has spent years giving back to the community. From organizing COVID-19 relief efforts, to supporting Rochester's children, to uplifting the legacy of Frederick and Anna Murray Douglass, she has made it her mission to help strengthen people and places in Rochester. Last year, Daniels was recognized for her work when the New York State Senate named her a New York State Woman of Distinction. This hour, we talk with Daniels about her work and her new foundation, and we hear from Khadija Yawn, a fellow changemaker who, like Daniels, is making a positive impact in the community. Our guests: