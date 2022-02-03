NOTICE OF RENEWAL APPLICATION FILING OF W298CH

ONLINE NOTICE

W298CH

On January 31, 2022, WXXI Public Broadcasting Council, licensee of FM Translator stations W298CH, 107.5, Rochester, New York, which rebroadcasts WXXI(AM), filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit: https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076f917e74a249017e8960ded9282a&id=25076f917e74a249017e8960ded9282a&goBack=N