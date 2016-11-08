Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Election 2016 Results - Contested Races Only
Winners are denoted in bold race is called
President/Vice President
- Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine (D,WF,WE)
- Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R,C)
- Jill Stein/Ajamu Baraka (G)
- Gary Johnson/Bill Weld (I,L)
U.S. Senate
- Charles E. Schumer (D,WF,I,WE)
- Wendy Long (R,C,REF)
- Robin Laverne Wilson (G)
- Alex Merced (L)
State Supreme Court Justice - 7th Judicial District
- Tonia M. Ettinger (D)
- Charles A. Schiano, Jr. (R,C,I)
- Mimi C. Satter (WF)
U.S. Congress - 25th District
- Louise M. Slaughter (D,WF,WE)
- Mark W. Assini (R,C,I,REF)
U.S. Congress - 27th District
- Diana K. Kastenbaum (D)
- Chris Collins (R,C,I,REF)
New York State Senate - 54th District
- Kenan S. Baldridge (D)
- Pamela A. Helming (R,C,I)
- Floyd Rayburn (REF)
New York State Senate - 56th District
- Ann C. Lewis (D,WF)
- Joseph E. Robach (R,C,I,REF)
New York State Senate - 59th District
- Tom Casey (D)
- Patrick M. Gallivan (R,C,I,REF)
New York State Senate - 61st District
- Thomas A. Loughran (D,WF,WE)
- Michael H. Ranzenhofer (R,C,I,REF)
- Ruben Cartagena, Jr. (G)
New York State Assembly - 133rd District
- Barbara A. Baer (D,WF,WE)
- Joe Errigo (R,C,I,REF)
New York State Assembly - 135th District
- Dorothy A. Styk (D,WE)
- Mark C. Johns (R,C,I,REF)
New York State Assembly - 138th District
- Harry B. Bronson (D,WF,I,WE)
- Bob Zinck (R,REF)
Monroe County Court Judge
- Melissa Barrett (D)
- Sam L. Valleriani (R,C,WF,I,REF)
- Matthew D. Nafus (WE)
Family Court Judge
- Maritza C. Buitrago (D,WF,WE)
- Stacey M. Romeo (R,C,I,REF)
Monroe County Clerk
- Adam J. Bello (D,WF)
- Cheryl Rozzi (R,C,I,REF)
Gates Town Council
- Silvano D. Orsi (D)
- David R. DiCaro (R,C,I)
Irondequoit Supervisor
- David A. Seeley (D,C,WF,I)
- Christopher B. Burns (R)
Irondequoit Town Council
- Peter R. Wehner (D,C,WF,I)
- James L. Shafer (R)
Pittsford Town Justice
- John J. Ferlicca (D,WF)
- Robert M. Shaddock (R,C,I,REF)