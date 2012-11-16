© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Need To Know Rochester: A Chat With Beth Adams

WXXI News | By Juan Vazquez
Published November 16, 2012 at 9:00 PM EST

Julie Philipp chats with Beth Adams, who will be the new host of Morning Edition on Monday, November 26. Alex Chrichton will be the new host of All Things Considered the same day.

http://youtu.be/fOSynB-Wtzs

