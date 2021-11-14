Vietnam veterans

-
Hundreds of spectators gathered along Long Pond Road in the town of Greece Monday to enjoy a Memorial Day parade.The annual parade, which honors military…
Local officials took part in a ceremony on Monday for a War on Terror Memorial to be built in Rochester.In his remarks before the groundbreaking, Monroe…
On Monday, Senator Chuck Schumer condemned the federal government’s lack of action to assist veterans with some health conditions linked to Agent Orange…
The Seneca Falls Town Board on Tuesday night rejected a resolution to end funding for the Women's Hall of Fame if it inducts Jane Fonda.But that was only…