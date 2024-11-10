Rochester Veterans Day Parade honors service, draws attention to urgent support needs

Marching bands and military vehicles lined Rochester's streets Saturday as Monroe County hosted its Third Annual Veterans Day Parade, celebrating veterans and connecting them with essential support services.

Crowds gathered to honor veterans from all eras, with a particular tribute to Vietnam veterans, marking the 50th anniversary of the war’s end.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 20 led the parade, riding a dedicated float in recognition of their service.

The procession moved from South Goodman St. to the Greater Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Highland Park, at Gary Beikirch Park, where an honor ceremony concluded the event.

Various agencies, including the Veterans Outreach Center, offered information on health programs, peer support and housing assistance.

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News Charles Klauck, President of Chapter 20 of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Rochester, and Laura Heltz, Executive Director of the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester.

Laura Heltz, Executive Director of the Veterans Outreach Center, said the importance of community support for veterans cannot be overstated.

“Veterans Day parades help raise awareness that there are folks who raise their right hands to the Constitution [and] gave everything they had," she said. "And it's our job to take care of them when they come home. If they need something, if they need some support, we need to provide that."

The need for ongoing support is critical, Heltz said, given the unique challenges veterans face after their service.

“Mental health doesn't end at five o'clock. In fact, it probably gets exacerbated from five o'clock on, and so we wanted a safe, sober place where vets could come and have some camaraderie," she said. "There's no counseling programs taking place. It's just men and women getting together that share a common bond, and, in many cases, shared trauma.”

Chapter 20 President Charles Clark said the enduring impact of community support for veterans and the importance of these gatherings is profound.

“When a veteran comes home, there's always a need for something. So, it's important not only that the veterans participate, but that support network that's there for the veterans, they also show up," he said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, veterans comprise about 7% of the U.S. adult population, underscoring the ongoing need for community support for those who served.