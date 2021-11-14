-
Two new studies from the University of Rochester Medical Center have uncovered an association between vaping and what researchers call ‘mental fog.’…
-
Research at the University of Rochester Medical Center has found evidence of why COVID-19 is worse for people who smoke and vape than for the rest of the…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is again pressing for a ban on flavored tobacco-based vaping products, saying he hopes a law is passed in the next month. Cuomo and his…
-
When the federal Food and Drug Administration announced it was stepping up enforcement of its rules against flavored vape products last month, the…
-
The American Lung Association has given New York state a failing grade for its funding of tobacco prevention and control programs.The association said…
-
An Ontario County woman has died in Monroe County from injuries related to vaping.The state health department said the woman was in her 50s, but other…
-
New guidance this week from the federal Centers for Disease Control urges doctors to quickly connect patients hospitalized for vaping-related lung…
-
This year saw a surge in both youth use of e-cigarettes and a slew of not-quite-explained injuries from the products that sent dozens of people to…
-
With support from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and many members of the state legislature, 2020 could be the year when New York legalizes the adult use of…
-
New York state’s smoking age goes from 18 to 21 on Wednesday.The American Lung Association and other advocates hope the measure will prevent and reduce…