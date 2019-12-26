© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
2019 Year in Review: Vaping

WXXI News
Published December 26, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST
This year saw a surge in both youth use of e-cigarettes and a slew of not-quite-explained injuries from the products that sent dozens of people to hospitals in and around Monroe County.

Local researchers have been at the forefront of a national effort to figure out precisely how some vape products are injuring their users.

WXXI health reporter Brett Dahlberg has been following the trends this year and brings us an update on the science and the legislation around vaping.

