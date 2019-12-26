Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
2019 Year in Review: Vaping
This year saw a surge in both youth use of e-cigarettes and a slew of not-quite-explained injuries from the products that sent dozens of people to hospitals in and around Monroe County.
Local researchers have been at the forefront of a national effort to figure out precisely how some vape products are injuring their users.
WXXI health reporter Brett Dahlberg has been following the trends this year and brings us an update on the science and the legislation around vaping.