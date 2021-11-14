-
A virtual ceremony hosted by the National Women's Hall of Fame Thursday night honored six women for their pioneering efforts toward equality.The National…
City of Rochester officials are anticipating big crowds at Mount Hope Cemetery on Tuesday, with the potential for thousands of people paying respects to…
In a year commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the bicentennial of Susan B. Anthony’s birthday, the Susan B. Anthony Museum &…
There’s a local effort to help more people learn about New York state’s deep connection to the women’s suffrage movement and encourage more conversations…
ConnectionsThe Susan B. Anthony Museum and House rejected President Trump's pardon of Susan B. Anthony last week. Trump pardoned Anthony last Tuesday on the 100th…
A pardon from President Donald Trump on Tuesday on behalf of famed suffragist Susan B. Anthony is being criticized in the city where she lived for many…
WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will pardon Susan B. Anthony, a leader in the women's suffrage movement, who was arrested for…
While President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Mount Rushmore as part of an Independence Day celebration later this week, plans are underway for…
The Rochester Museum and Science Center is thinking ahead to the time when it can reopen.On Tuesday, it said it plans to open a new exhibit this fall…
Three prominent U.S. feminists in the 1800s -- Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Matilda Joslyn Gage, and Lucretia Mott -- learned what women's equality could look…