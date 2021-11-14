-
UPDATE: Due to ticket demand, the rally has been moved to the Main Street Armory in Rochester.Former President Bill Clinton will be in Rochester on Friday…
Congresswoman Louise Slaughter has a slim lead over Monroe County Executive Maggie Brooks in the 25th Congressional District race, ahead of their Voice of…
Monroe County Executive Maggie Brooks has launched her first television ad in the campaign for the 25th Congressional District.It's called "Choice".In a…
Representative Louise Slaughter says her broken leg won't keep her away from seeking re-election. Two weeks ago, the Congresswoman broke the bone in her…