Brooks Launches 1st TV Campaign Ad

Louise Slaughter

Monroe County Executive Maggie Brooks has launched her first television ad in the campaign for the 25th Congressional District.

It's called "Choice".

In a statement Brooks says that “Ultimately, this advertisement addresses the fundamental choice in this race."

"If you're happy with Washington than Congresswoman Slaughter should get your vote. But if you want to change congress to get it to work like we have in Monroe County, than I'd be honored to earn your support."

In a statement, Brooks said she was "pleased to use this opportunity to share (her) plan to fix Washington with local voters. Brooks is facing long-time incumbent Louise Slaughter in the newly drawn 25th Congressional District. Meanwhile, Slaughter's campaign manager, Eric Walker, responds to the ad.

"If you're happy with the corruption in Monroe County that's costing taxpayers millions, then Maggie Brooks should get your vote. B ut if you want a tough fighter for the middle class, someone who's going to protect social security and Medicare, Louise Slaughter's for you."

Slaughter and Brooks agreed to a Voice of the Voter debate at WXXI on October 19th at 8 p.m.