Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Brooks Launches 1st TV Campaign Ad

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton
Published September 19, 2012 at 6:59 PM EDT
brooks__maggie_-_new_photo_2-2012.jpg
Maggie Brooks
LouiseSlaughter2_sq.jpg
Louise Slaughter

Monroe County Executive Maggie Brooks has launched her first television ad in the campaign for the 25th Congressional District.

It's called "Choice".

In a statement Brooks says that “Ultimately, this advertisement addresses the fundamental choice in this race."

"If you're happy with Washington than Congresswoman Slaughter should get your vote. But if you want to change congress to get it to work like we have in Monroe County, than I'd be honored to earn your support."

In a statement, Brooks said she was "pleased to use this opportunity to share (her) plan to fix Washington with local voters. Brooks is facing long-time incumbent Louise Slaughter in the newly drawn 25th Congressional District. Meanwhile, Slaughter's campaign manager, Eric Walker, responds to the ad.

"If you're happy with the corruption in Monroe County that's costing taxpayers millions, then Maggie Brooks should get your vote. B ut if you want a tough fighter for the middle class, someone who's going to protect social security and Medicare, Louise Slaughter's for you."

Slaughter and Brooks agreed to a Voice of the Voter debate at WXXI on October 19th at 8 p.m.

Alex Crichton
Alex Crichton is host of All Things Considered on WXXI-AM 1370. Alex delivers local news, weather and traffic reports beginning at 4 p.m. each weekday.
