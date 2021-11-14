-
Nearly 2,900 students are returning to hybrid/in-person learning this week in the Rochester City School District.It is Phase 3 of the district’s reopening…
-
Some students in the Rochester City School District are back in the classroom, in-person, despite pushback from the Rochester Teachers Association.Parents…
-
The Rochester Teachers Association has strengthened its stance against students returning to the classrooms in the Rochester City School District.…
-
Rochester Teachers Association leader Adam Urbanski is urging the district to pause in-person instruction as part of a hybrid learning plan until teachers…
-
We talk with Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small and Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski about the latest…
-
An overwhelming majority of teachers in the Rochester City School District say they want to continue with all-remote learning through the end of…
-
Three busloads of people headed from Rochester to Albany on Tuesday to demand an increase in education funding.Rochester City School student Maya Adams…
-
ConnectionsWe continue our series of conversations about the proposed cuts in the Rochester City School District. Last week, former RCSD teacher and current doctoral…
-
The Rochester City School District is moving toward adopting a new code of conduct, but plans are mired in controversy. The code is designed to lead to…
-
The leader of the local teachers union is speaking out on recently released teacher evaluation ratings.According to the State Education Department, more…